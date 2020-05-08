Brazilians nabbed with uncustomed goods

Four Brazilians were arrested and deported after they were caught trying to smuggle uncustomed goods into Guyana via the Takutu River Bridge that links Guyana and Brazil.

According to information received, on Tuesday last at about 17:00h, members of a mobile patrol unit observed the Brazilians with several bags crossing the bridge. This prompted the police to conduct a search on the bags following which the uncustomed goods were discovered.

The accused; Roger Felix Duarte, Francisco James Dias, Aegre De Souza Marques and Ingrid Li Madocarmo, were immediately escorted to the Lethem Police Station where they were processed and handed over to the Brazilian authorities.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s Customs Act 82:01 states that “Any person who imports or brings, or is concerned with bringing into Guyana any prohibited goods, or any goods, or is in any way knowingly concerned in any fraudulent evasion, or attempt at evasion or any import or export duties of customs; shall be liable to a fine triple the value of the goods, and imprisonment for one year. All goods in respect of any such offense committed shall be forfeited”.