Brazilian wanted for attempted murder of Guyanese cop

A 54-year-old Brazilian national is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the attempted murder of Police Constable Anthony Weeks.

The Brazilian has been identified as Francisco Lima De Augiar and his last known address is Lot 45 Hight Street, Bourda Georgetown.

The Police Constable was shot to his right side chest at the Aranka Backdam, Cuyuni River, Essequibo River on May 26, 2019.

Reports are that Weeks, along with two other policemen, acting on information ventured into a mining camp at Aranka in search of illegal firearm(s) when the shooting incident took place.

The workers operating at that camp woke up to the sight of the policemen and allowed them to carry out their search. The three ranks then proceeded to the sleeping quarters to conduct further checks.

However, according to “F” Division (Interior locations) Commander, Kevin Adonis, that is when the three policemen came under fire.

He explained that 36 rounds of a .38 ammunition were discovered and a suspected warhead was also found stashed in an empty fuel barrel that was inside of the mining boss’ sleeping quarters.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Francisco Lima De Augiar is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.