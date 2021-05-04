Brazilian robbed of over $3.2M in valuables while asleep in Bartica Hotel

Police are investigating the allegation that Brazilian national 62-year-old Paulino DeJesus lost a quantity of raw gold, documents and cash while asleep in his room at Sheriff Inn Hotel, Second Street Bartica, Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to information provided, DeJesus checked into the hotel on Monday and retired to bed just about midnight.

When he woke up in the morning, he discovered his passport, some documents, $30,000 cash and 320 grams of raw gold missing.

The items are estimated to be valued over $3.2 million.

There were no signs of forced entry into the room; police investigations are ongoing.