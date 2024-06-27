Brazilian missing following boat mishap in Cuyuni River

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a River Mishap, which occurred at about 14:30 hrs yesterday in the Cuyuni River, in the vicinity of Akabusa/Fumbler Falls, which resulted in the disappearance of Brazilian national Jose De Ribamar Lisboa Silva.

At approximately 14:00 hours yesterday, Rondel Khan, a 35-year-old Miner from Bartica, prepared his wooden boat, powered by a 200 horsepower Yamaha outboard engine, for a journey into the Cuyuni River.

The boat, captained by 50-year-old James Bacchus, was loaded with two engines and ‘ration’. Before departing, a fellow miner known as ‘Kedek’ requested Rondel Khan to transport three passengers to Quartstone Backdam. Among the passengers was Jose De Ribamar Lisboa Silva. The passengers boarded the boat, and they departed.

While climbing the Akabusa/Fumbler Falls, the boat’s engine shut off, causing it to drift down the falls and flip over. As a result, the passengers and cargo were thrown overboard. Everyone attempted to swim to safety. After the incident, Jose De Ribamar Lisboa Silva was missing despite further checks in the area.

After the mishap, two survivors managed to catch another passing boat and continued their journey. Rondel Khan and James Bacchus travelled to the Bartica Police Station to report the matter. Statements have been taken, and James Bacchus is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

The missing person is feared dead.

--- ---