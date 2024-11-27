Brazilian miner stabs co-worker to death at ‘Honey Camp’

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating the alleged murder of Ovid James, a 37-year-old Miner from Mahdia Region #8, which occurred at about 07:00 hrs yesterday (Tuesday 26th November 2024) at 9 Miles Backdam, Honey Camp, Middle Mazaruni River.

The suspect is known as ‘Nigi’, a Brazilian national (his correct name and particulars are unknown).

Enquiries revealed that the deceased and suspect were employed with Alister Culpepper, a 41-year-old Gold Miner, at the above-mentioned Backdam. According to Culpepper, on 2024-11-25 at about 16:00 hrs, he washed down his dredge operation, after which he and all his workers went to Honey Camp Landing, where they spent the night imbibing alcoholic beverages and became intoxicated.

According to Rebecca Anton, a 45-year-old Cook and James’ reputed wife, at about 06:00 hrs yesterday, she realised that the deceased was intoxicated. The woman said she managed to take him to camp where, on arrival, they met the suspect who was sitting at a table consuming High Wine. James then joined the suspect after which they both started to argue as to who was their employer.

The Brazilian national then armed himself with a knife, walked up to the deceased and dealt him a stab to his lower abdomen, causing his intestines to protrude. James then fell to the ground and became motionless.

Police subsequently arrived at the scene and the body was escorted to the Issano Health Post, where it was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr Wilson.

Efforts are being made to locate the suspect as investigations continue.

