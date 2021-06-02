Brazilian miner found dead in Mazaruni River

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 37-year-old Allesandro Foss, a Brazilian miner working in Guyana.

His body was found floating in the Mazaruni River in the vicinity of Surinamo Landing on June 1.

He was last seen alive on May 29, when he was left to look over a water dredge in the Mazaruni River in the vicinity of the Pappyshow Landing.

At around 11:00hrs, it was discovered that the miner was missing and his boat was seen drifting in the river.

As a result, a party of policemen launched a probe and some thirty minutes later, they found the man’s body floating in the river.

His motionless body was fished out and examined for marks of violence but none was found.

The body was escorted to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 20:00hrs.

Investigations are in progress.