Brazilian duo arraigned for 450KG cocaine found onboard plane at Orealla

The two Brazilian nationals who were onboard the cocaine-laden aircraft which crash-landed at Orealla, Region Six were on Thursday arraigned for trafficking in narcotics and illegal entry.

Salim Nobrega De Alimser, 60, and 30-year-old Andre Pereira appeared at the Springlands Magistrates Court where the charge was read to them which stated that on May 20, 2021, they had in their possession 450 kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Police also stated that on the same day, they entered Guyana illegally.

The duo reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded to prison by Magistrate Alex Moore. They are expected to return to court on June 22, 2021.

It was reported that the green and white Beechcraft Bonanza plane carried registration number PT-SRR crash-landed in the Amerindian community of Orealla, along the Corentyne River in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) after encountering difficulties.

When the aircraft landed, there were two occupants Brazilian Nationals on board, including the pilot.

The men reportedly told residents at Orealla that they were travelling and visiting several areas to do sport fishing and other leisure activities, but had encountered difficulty with the weather. They further claimed that they were almost out of fuel, and got lost after circling the area for some time.

Meanwhile, the men were subsequently approached by Police ranks, who questioned them about their presence in the area. They then took the officers to the aircraft, where a search was conducted and a quantity of cocaine was discovered.