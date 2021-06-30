Brazilian businessman found dead at Regent Street building

The body of a Brazilian business was on Tuesday discovered in his apartment at a Regent Street, Georgetown.

He has been identified as 53-year-old Beto Coutinho.

The businessman managed a restaurant at the bottom flat of the building where he lived.

The discovery was made by a relative at around 15:00hrs.

According to reports, friends and family decided to check on the man after he was not seen all day and the restaurant was closed.

Upon checking, they found the man’s motionless body.

It is suspected that he committed suicide.

Investigations are ongoing.