Brazilian businessman found bludgeoned to death at Eteringbang

Police in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old Brazilian businessman whose badly beaten body was found in his hotel on Wednesday morning.

Dead is Edmilson Dosantos called ‘Damicio’, a miner and hotelier of Eteringbang Landing, Cuyuni River.

He is suspected to have been murdered between 20:00h on Tuesday and 11:00h on Wednesday.

The Brazilian was at the time the only occupant of his hotel, which comprises twelve rooms.

A vendor who operates a hot dog cart on the landing told police that on Tuesday, he went to Dosantos to rent a room at the establishment but was told by the businessman to return the following morning.

The vendor indicated that he returned about 11:00h on Wednesday and called out to Dosantos but after receiving no answer, he pushed open his room door and discovered the man dead in his bed.

When police arrived at the scene, the body of the businessman was found lying face-down and his feet were bound with tape. His neck was also taped up while his hands were tied to the front with a hammock. Additionally, a mattock was found stuck into the middle of his skull and his forehead appeared to be bludgeoned.

Investigations are ongoing.