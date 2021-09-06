Brawl over pig leads to 16-year-old being chopped to head, another wounded

A 16-year-old is now a patient at the Skeldon Hospital following a brawl over a pig on Sunday.

According to the Police, the incident occurred just about 19:50h at No. 51 Village, Corentyne, Berbice when.

A statement from the Police related that 57-year-old Wayne Heyligar and 43-year-old Terrence George had a heated argument over a pig and during the argument, 56-year-old Morvin Ross rushed up to George with a cutlass.

Seeing that, George’s teenaged son Tyrese took the cutlass away from Ross and ran behind Heyligar. However, Heyligar overpowered the teen and took the cutlass away and dealt him one chop to the head.

The elder George then picked up a piece of wood and lashed Ross to his head causing him to receive injures.

Both, Ross and Tyrese, were picked up in a conscious state and escorted to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty. Tyrese was admitted as a patient while Marvin was treated and sent away.

Terrence was arrested and placed in custody.

Investigations are in progress.