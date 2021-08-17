Brawl over $3000 debt lands man in court for attempted murder

An argument between two men over a $3000 debt has landed one of them in court on an attempted murder charge. Joshua Perreira, 21, of Charlestown, Georgetown, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Monday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Anthony Rampaul on August 2, with the intent to murder him. The accused was remanded to prison until August 25. The prosecutor told the court that the two men are known to each other.

The court heard that on the day in question, Perreira confronted Rampaul and asked him about $3000 which he owed him. An argument erupted between the men, during which Perreira pulled out a knife and dealt Rampaul several stabs about his body before making good his escape.

The injured man was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he remains a patient. The matter was reported to the Police and following investigations, Perreira was arrested and charged. The prosecutor objected to him being released on bail because the victim is still hospitalised.

Last year, Perreira was among two men charged with robbery under arms.

It was alleged that on January 17, 2020, at Saffon Street, Georgetown, while in the company of others and armed with a cutlass, he robbed Patricia Abrahams of $150,000 cash, a gold chain valued $40,000, a gold ring valued $54,000, a bag valued $2000 and a cell phone valued $65,000, property of Omianna Dyeram.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, Perreira was remanded to prison.