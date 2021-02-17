Brave Bison to broaden CPL’s reach globally under partnership agreement

Social media manager Brave Bison has announced a partnership with Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Brave Bison has a global community of 158 million followers, generating billions of views each month.

The partnership will see Brave Bison helping to lead the management of content, channels, rights, monetisation and audience development for the CPL across YouTube. Under the agreement, Hero CPL will join the already established community of leading sports organisations that Brave Bison manages across YouTube, including Australian Open, US Open & PGA TOUR.

First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. There was a combined broadcast and digital viewership of over 500 million during the 2020 season, to make Hero CPL one of the fastest-growing leagues in world cricket.

Brave Bison and CPL T20 will work closely together to grow and optimise the organisation’s YouTube channel by entertaining the existing audience of 823k subscribers with the sports content they love most, and at the same time identifying opportunities to reach new, broader audiences.

Brave Bison will also act as a consultant on best practices and creative and innovative content strategies.

“We’re really excited to be partnering with CPL T20 and to be adding one of the premier events in World Cricket to our roster of major global sporting events.

“We were really impressed by CPL T20’s growth in 2020, and can’t wait to scale new heights with them in 2021!” said Rich Pilcher, Head of Sports at Brave Bison.

“Hero CPL has seen phenomenal growth across our digital channels in recent years, delivering hundreds of millions of views and gaining over 6.5 million followers.

It is exciting to take forward our YouTube strategy in conjunction with Brave Bison as it is a very important channel for us. Brave Bison’s expertise and portfolio of clients are hugely impressive, and we look forward to starting an exciting journey with them.”