Brava announces new solutions for Small and Medium Size Businesses

Georgetown, Guyana. November 18, 2024 — Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Guyana are set to benefit from new offerings as Brava introduces its comprehensive Business Solutions Bundles effective today.

The all-in-one bundles are designed to simplify IT management, reduce operational complexity, and allow business owners to focus on growth.

Given that the goal is to help businesses streamline their operations, Brava has created four tailored bundle options that can be easily adopted based on each company’s unique needs. Each bundle combines lightning-fast fiber internet, uninterrupted connectivity through backup battery systems, advanced IP phone lines with business-critical features, smart Wi-Fi coverage for the entire business premises, and 24/7 dedicated business support.

The four bundles are:

SMB Original : Perfect for small businesses, startups, and small offices

: Perfect for small businesses, startups, and small offices SMB Plus : Ideal for growing businesses with increased bandwidth needs

: Ideal for growing businesses with increased bandwidth needs SMB Pro : Designed for established businesses requiring robust communication tools

: Designed for established businesses requiring robust communication tools SMB Elite: A complete solution for businesses demanding maximum performance

Businesses that adopt Brava’s bundles will experience simplified management, all in one bill, one support number, and one comprehensive solution. The future-ready infrastructure provides scalable solutions that can grow with the business. The bundled pricing also ensures cost efficiency, making premium services accessible. Most importantly, businesses will enjoy peace of mind knowing their technology is backed by reliable, local support.

“Our mission is to empower all businesses, regardless of their size—from small mom-and-pop services to bustling restaurants and doctor’s offices with urgent care needs—with technology that works as hard as they do,” says Hilton Wong, New General Manager at Brava Guyana. “These bundles reflect our deep understanding of local business needs and our unwavering commitment to supporting their growth.”

