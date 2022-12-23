Boy’s wish for his mother comes true following Govt intervention

Christopher Augustus, 16, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s ‘Wish Upon a Star Initiative’ asking for a new gas stove for his mother who is currently a cancer patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

In his letter, he wrote that a new stove is his mother’s heart’s desire since she does not own one.

According to the Ministry, the teen also looks over his brother and sister while studying at Richard Ishmael Secondary School.

Upon receiving his letter, the team at Ministry swiftly began looking for ways to grant this young boy’s wish for his mother.

The Ministry said Qualfon Guyana immediately agreed to assist Christopher and his mother by purchasing the stove.

Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud and members of Qualfon’s team has since handed over a brand-new gas stove to Christopher for the holidays.

“Thank you to Qualfon Guyana for making this young boy and his mother’s Christmas wish come true!,” the Ministry said in a Facebook post.