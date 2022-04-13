Boyfriend arrested for stabbing 19-Y-O teacher to death at Craig

Shenese Walks, a 19-year-old teacher of Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) has been stabbed to death by her 21-year-old boyfriend.

The couple, who lived together, had a misunderstanding at around 15:30h on Tuesday during which the teacher armed herself with a knife.

The suspect reportedly tried to snatch the knife away from the woman and in the process, he stabbed her to the neck.

“The suspect, who became afraid, secured the house and went away,” police said.

However, at around 08:00h on Wednesday, the suspect contacted his brother and told him what transpired. The suspect’s brother along with an aunt escorted the 21-year-old to the Grove Police Station where he was handed over to the police.

Police ranks and the suspect visited the scene, where the teacher was observed lying on her back, beside a bed, with a knife stuck in the left side neck.

The 21-year-old suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.