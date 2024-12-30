Boy dies in Albouystown house fire

A three-year-old boy this morning perished in a house fire at Collin Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

Dead is Omani Abraham.

At the time of the fire at around 02:00hrs, the baby along with his siblings, age 4 and 7, were home alone.

A neighbour recalled hearing the children screaming and upon investigating, she observed the house on fire. The neighbour immediately contacted the Fire Service which arrived on scene some 30 minutes later.

While awaiting the arrival of the Fire Service, the neighbour tried to douse the flames with buckets of water.

Other neighbours were alerted and through their efforts, they managed to enter the house and rescue the elder children but the baby remained trapped in the bedroom, which was consumed by fire.

“The child was trapped in the house in the bedroom…I know the little baby there. And I keep hollering, Where’s the baby? Where’s the baby?”

The children resided at the house with their mother and grandmother, who were not at home at the time. It is unclear where they were.

INews understands that the children might have been playing with fireworks prior to the fire.

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force on the incident:

Amanie Abrahams, a three-year-old boy from Lot 146 Cooper Street, Albouystown, lost his life in a fire of so far unknown origin which destroyed the dwelling house of Tandica Bailey, a 28-year-old Clothes Vendor of the said address, at about 01:30 hrs today (Monday).

Investigations revealed that Tandica Bailey resided in a 15×10 wooden structure that rests on concrete blocks about three (3) feet off of the ground facing East on Cooper Street with her three children, ages 11, 4 and 3.

At about 07:00hrs last evening, Tandica left home to go to work on Regent Street, leaving her three children at home.

At about 01:36hrs, when she was about to head home, she was informed that her house was on fire.

She rushed home and saw Tandica’s 11-year-old and 4-year-old children who told them that after the fire started, they ran out of the house and due to the heat, three-year-old Amanie was left behind on a bed in the room.

The Fire Service personnel and EMTs were summoned to the scene and the fire was extinguished. The remains of three-year-old Amanie Abrahams were seen in the bedroom area, burnt beyond recognition. The body was pronounced dead by Dr Ponwa at 02:31hrs today.

The remains of the three-year-old were escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.

