Boy, 8, hospitalised after being struck down by motorcycle

An eight-year-old boy is now hospitalised and is nursing a fractured leg, after he was on Monday struck down by a speeding motorcycle on the Henrietta Access Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Regional Commander Crystal Robinson confirmed that the accident involved motorcycle, CK7763 driven by a 24-year-old man of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast and Jeremiah Nelson, 8, of Lot 46 Henrietta, Essequibo Coast.

It was reported that on Monday at around 17:30hrs, the 24-year-old motorcyclist was proceeding north along the western side of the road, allegedly at a fast rate of speed when the incident occurred.

According to Commander Robinson, the child was in his yard at the time, when he suddenly ran out onto the roadway and into the path of the motorcycle. It was then the motorcycle collided with Nelson, which caused him to fall onto the roadway.

As a result, he sustained injuries to his body and was picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where he is admitted as a patient.

Nelson is being treated for a fractured leg and lacerations about his body.

Meanwhile, the rider was taken into police custody, and is currently assisting with investigations