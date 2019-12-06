Boy, 6, allegedly sexually assaulted at school

Police are investigating reports that a six-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted whilst at school.

Police Commander of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Subdivision ‘C’ (East Coast Demerara), Assistance Police Commissioner, Royston Andries-Junor confirmed that investigators are currently probing the incident, which was reported to law enforcement authorities earlier this week.

The Police Commander noted that the child’s mother filed a complaint with the police after her son allegedly told her about the incident when he returned home from school.

He stated that at this point, there are no suspects in custody.

Commander Andries-Junor explained that in matters relating to child abuse in any form or manner, there are channels, which have to be followed, and that the first step is to ensure that the child (victim) receives the medical attention and counselling he/she may need before the police take a statement.

As such, the Social Protection Ministry’s Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) is currently handling their part of the investigation before the six-year-old is questioned by police ranks.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry in a press release on Thursday afternoon, stated that it has been made aware through social media (Facebook) about a post which read “East Coast Demerara primary school student beaten and sodomized by more than six students in school toilet”.

According to the Ministry, a probe has been launched from its end.

“The Ministry of Education wishes to advise that an incident involving students is actively being investigated and a number of stakeholders are involved in the matter. The Ministry of Education is appealing to individuals to desist from sensationalizing issues related to minors and to engage in responsible reporting,” the Ministry’s statement added.