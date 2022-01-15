Boy, 3, among five more COVID-19 deaths; 1065 new cases in 24 hours

The Ministry of Health has reported that five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1,086.

These latest fatalities are:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 61 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara January 15 Unknown Female 74 Pomeroon-Supenaam January 13 Fully Vaccinated Male 48 Pomeroon-Supenaam January 14 Partially Vaccinated Male 58 Demerara-Mahaica January 09 Unknown Male 3 years Demerara-Mahaica January 09 Unknown

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also reported that a whopping 1,065 new COVID-19 infections were detected in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 50,121. Of this, however, only 9,733 are currently active cases. These include 15 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Additionally, there are five other persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 39,032 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.