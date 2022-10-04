Boy, 17, escapes after being allegedly kidnapped, stabbed

A 17-year-old boy narrowly escaped an attempt on his life after he was kidnapped by four men in a car on Sunday while making his way home from his sister’s residence.

Neaimchan Ram called “Ochro Soup” is currently hospitalised in a stable condition after his kidnappers stabbed him multiple times before attempting to slash his throat. The incident occurred at around 20:30h.

One of Ram’s relatives who spoke with Inews under the condition of anonymity stated that on the day in question, the teenager, who resides at Cinema Street, Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), went to his sister’s residence, which is a stone’s throw away, to have dinner.

While walking back home, Ram, the relative said, was forced into the trunk of a silvery-grey motor car bearing registration number PLL 1436. The family later learnt that the car then drove to Mocha, EBD.

According to the relative, they took him out of that car, placed him into a Toyota wagon, and then drove to an isolated area along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

There, the men attempted to kill the teen by stabbing him several times, the relatives related, adding that the victim dashed for freedom by running into some nearby bushes where he remained until sunrise.

He received help from bystanders to contact a Police patrol which transported him to the hospital. Ram’s relative said that he is unaware of him having problems with anyone and that this is the first time something like this has happened to the teenager.

The Police have not released any information about the alleged kidnapping but the relative stated that the matter is being investigated by the lawmen.