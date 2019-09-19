Boy, 16, found guilty of rape of 6-yr-old

After being found guilty of rape at just 16 years old, Trevlon Frank now awaits his sentencing whilst on remand for the crime.

This comes after a 12-member jury on Wednesday returned a unanimous guilty verdict against the teen, who was accused of raping a six-year-old back in 2016.

Frank initially pleaded not guilty to the indictment when it was read by Justice Simone Ramlall at the trial commencement earlier this week. The indictment stated that between November 16 and 30, 2016, in Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16 years old.

Short facts presented state that the teen, who was 14 years old at the time, saw the victim in his yard and walked up to her. Frank then proceeded to undress the child and performed the act. The young child later complained to her family about what had occurred and a report was made to the Police.

At Wednesday’s court hearing, a victim impact statement was presented to the court and revealed the trauma which the incident had caused the victim, who is now nine years of age.

The state’s case was presented by State Prosecutors Sarah Martin and Teriq Mohamed.

Frank is expected to make his next court appearance on October 3, 2019 to facilitate a probation report for sentencing.