A 13-year-old boy was on Wednesday evening robbed by two men who were armed with a knife.

The child was making his way to a shop in the Zeelugt New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo when he was approached by the two perpetrators on a motorcycle.

The perpetrators pulled out a metal knife and placed it to the child’s neck.

They then relieved him of the a cellphone and cash before making good their escape.