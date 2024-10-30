Boy, 12, allegedly murdered by 11-Y-O – police

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged Murder committed on 12-year-old Kareem Durant, a student at Carmel Secondary School and of D Field Sophia, Georgetown. The incident occurred on 2024-10-29 at 19:10 hrs at Cummings Park E Field Sophia, by an 11-year-old male.

Inquiries disclosed that the victim and the suspect are known to each other since they were friends who would usually play together in the community. On the date and time mentioned, the suspect was sitting on a stock of PVC pipes which are stored on the parapet at the side of his home, when the victim went up to him and pushed him off of the pipes, causing him to fall to the ground. The suspect then got up and ran inside his home and informed his older brother, who then approached the victim calling him in the presence of the suspect and enquired about the issue they had earlier.

An argument ensued and the victim left and returned in the company of another male, armed with a scissors.

He then approached the older brother of the suspect and dealt him a stab to his left side lower back. Upon seeing same, the suspect (11-year-old) pulled out a knife from his pants waist and dealt the victim a stab to his left side chest.

The victim then ran heading west towards his home, and collapsed on the parapet in front of his home. He was then picked up by his older brother, Shawn Fletchman and taken to GPHC where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

The scene was processed by the Crime Laboratory of CIDHQ. One brown handled knife which is alleged to be the weapon used, was recovered in a nearby trench in the vicinity of the scene. The scissors was also recovered next to where the victim fell. Both the knife and the scissors were placed into evidence bags, marked, sealed, and lodged.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and escorted to Turkeyen Police Station in the company of his father.

The body of the deceased is currently lying at GPHC mortuary, awaiting PME. Investigations are ongoing.

