Box Offices now open in all CPL host countries

Box office locations and ticket outlets are now open in all six host countries for this year’s Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Tickets are also on sale at cplt20.com with the new ticket wallet app making it easier than ever to use your virtual tickets with no need to print and with a simple process for sending tickets to friends and family.

The ticketing locations for each country are as follows:

Antigua

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium Box Office

Dees Service Station

All Saints Service Stations

Ace Enterprises

Ottos Service Center

Percival’s Gas Station

Cool & Smooth Retail Store

Barbados

Kensington Oval Box Office

Rubis Coverly

Rubis Sunset Crest

Guyana

Guyana Amazon Warriors Ticket Office, Camp Street

St Kitts

Warner Park Box Office, Park Range

St Lucia

Daren Sammy Cricket Ground Box Office

Sol Gros Islet

Sol B Orange

Sol Millennium

Sol Bexon

Sol Anse la Raye

Sol Richfond

Sol Sadoo

Sol Vieux Fort

Cool Breeze Station Soufriere

Digicel – Baywalk Mall

The Cell – Castries

The Cell – Soufriere

The Cell – Vieux Fort

Steves Barber Shop

SA of Wines at the Gablewoods Mall

Trinidad

Queen’s Park Oval Box Office

Brian Lara Cricket Academy Box Office

