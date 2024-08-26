Box Offices now open in all CPL host countries

Box office locations and ticket outlets are now open in all six host countries for this year’s Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
Tickets are also on sale at cplt20.com with the new ticket wallet app making it easier than ever to use your virtual tickets with no need to print and with a simple process for sending tickets to friends and family.
The ticketing locations for each country are as follows:
Antigua
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium Box Office
Dees Service Station
All Saints Service Stations
Ace Enterprises
Ottos Service Center
Percival’s Gas Station
Cool & Smooth Retail Store
Barbados
Kensington Oval Box Office
Rubis Coverly
Rubis Sunset Crest
Guyana
Guyana Amazon Warriors Ticket Office, Camp Street
St Kitts
Warner Park Box Office, Park Range
St Lucia
Daren Sammy Cricket Ground Box Office
Sol Gros Islet
Sol B Orange
Sol Millennium
Sol Bexon
Sol Anse la Raye
Sol Richfond
Sol Sadoo
Sol Vieux Fort
Cool Breeze Station Soufriere
Digicel – Baywalk Mall
The Cell – Castries
The Cell – Soufriere
The Cell – Vieux Fort
Steves Barber Shop
SA of Wines at the Gablewoods Mall
Trinidad
Queen’s Park Oval Box Office
Brian Lara Cricket Academy Box Office