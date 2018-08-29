Bounty Supermarket in Kitty robbed in broad daylight by lone gunman

A lone gunman on Wednesday afternoon allegedly pounced on two cashiers attached to the Bounty Supermarket in Kitty, Georgetown while they were on duty.

INews was informed by an eyewitness that the robbery occurred while customers were in line, waiting to cash their items.

An undisclosed sum of cash was reportedly taken.

Efforts to make contact with the Police “A” Division Commander, Marlon Chapman to confirm whether they have a report of the robbery proved futile.

More details will be provided in a subsequent report.