Boston killing: Police file with PCA for review

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) announced today that it has forwarded the file on the Police killing of 29-year-old Orin Boston to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) for review.

“Following up with the investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of Orin Boston by the police at Dartmouth, Essequibo, on September 15th, 2021, the Guyana Police Force has forwarded the file in this matter to the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority for review. This is in keeping with the legal procedure when dealing with such matters,” the statement outlined.

The GPF noted too that the dead man’s relatives have been informed accordingly.

Boston was shot at around 04:00hrs on September 15 by the SWAT officers who went to his home during an anti-crime operation in the region. In an official statement, the police said there was a confrontation between the officers and the businessman, during which he was shot. Boston was reportedly shot to the upper left arm with a .223 caliber gun.

During an emergency press conference hosted by senior police officials, it was revealed that the officer who pulled the trigger which resulted in the death of the businessman is under close arrest.

Police Commissioner (ag) Nigel Hoppie assured that a speedy, thorough investigation is underway into the circumstances of the operation. This is being conducted by the Office of Professional Responsibility.

However, family members are demanding an independence probe into the matter. In fact, the man’s wife is alleging that she was shot while he was in bed.

A postmortem examination done on the body of the 29-year-old businessman found that he was shot to the chest. The postmortem, which was done on Thursday, revealed that Boston died as a result of haemorrhage and shock due to the gunshot injuries.