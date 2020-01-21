Boss went into hiding after chopping employee

A miner is now nursing wounds to his body after he was allegedly chopped twice by his employer.

Reports are the incident occurred about 00:05h on Monday at the Puruni Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). Inews was told that Leon Harry was near his campsite when his employer, who was armed with a cutlass, fired two chops at him after returning from a shop.

According to information, the injured man’s boss was at the shop on Sunday afternoon when he got involved in an argument with the shop owner.

It is alleged that the shop owner insulted the man, stating that he owed his employee $59,000 and had not paid the man, resulting in Harry’s boss becoming embarrassed.

Inews was told that it was while he was making his way back to his camp, he armed himself with the weapon, and upon seeing Harry, he dealt two chops to the left side of the man’s body.

As a result, persons at the camp site rushed Harry to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he had to undergo emergency surgery.

Meanwhile, police ranks are on the hunt for the injured man’s boss, who has since gone into hiding.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.