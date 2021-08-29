Bosai plant operator dies after being caught on fire

Kersa Robertson, a 39-year-old plant operator of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was this morning caught on fire in the compound of Bosai Mineral Group and subsequently died from fourth-degree burns about his body.

The incident occurred sometime around 06:00h at the bauxite company’s Republic Avenue, Mackenzie, Linden, location.

Police investigations revealed that Roberston showed up for work at about 05:50 hours, and went into the Foreman’s Office, which he subsequently left and headed into the compound.

About 06:00 hours, the plant operator was heard screaming and seen running in the compound, engulfed in flames. He subsequently collapsing when the fire was put out by his colleague.

Roberston was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was admitted a patient, suffering from third and fourth-degree burns to 95% of his body. He died about 08:45 hours whilst receiving treatment.

The area was canvassed by the Police who found Robertson’s haversack and what appeared to be a burnt plastic bottle and a box of Swinger matches in a small concrete structure in the company’s compound.

The body of the deceased was escorted to the Pensioners Funeral Parlour, awaiting a post mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.