BOI findings: Missing fishermen had no safety training, vessel was not seaworthy

An investigation, conducted by a high-level Board of Inquiry (BOI) into the circumstances that led to the disappearance of three fishermen amid a boat mishap in the Atlantic Ocean on February 19, unearthed some damning revelations which, according to Public Works Minister Juan Edghill, must trigger changes within the system.

On March 21, it was announced by Edghill that the search for the three fishermen who went missing after the Noble House Seafoods trawler sank on February 19 near the Mahaica River has been suspended.

Missing are Captain Harold Damon, Winston Sam, Ronald Burton. There was only one survivor, crew member Vincent Dazzell.

Following the sinking of the vessel, the BOI was set up by the government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the missing trawler.

Concerns were raised over the length of the time it took Noble House Seafoods Limited to report to the relevant authorities that the vessel was in distress – something which they could face sanctions for.

It was also revealed that the vessel’s captain was operating under a fraudulent licence – another grave infraction.

During a press conference today to reveal the findings of the BOI, Minister Edghill disclosed that Noble House Seafoods did not inform the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) and Light House immediately after receiving the distress call; that the captain’s licence was not issued by MARAD; and that the captain along with the crew members had no safety training.

It was also found that the vessel was not “seaworthy” and there were no records at MARAD that vessel was examined by certified inspector before going out to sea.

Minister Edghill explained that if culpability or negligence is determined, he will ask the Attorney General to examine next step.

He made it clear that based on these findings, it cannot be “business as usual”, going forward and that lessons learnt must effect changes in system.

The BOI comprised Yurlander Hughes of the Transport and Harbour Department, Captain John Flores of the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), Ronald Charles of the Ministry of Public Works, Rawle Williams of the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard, Ewart Wray of the Guyana Police Force Maritime Unit, Dwayne Vyphius who is an Occupational Safety and Health Officer at the Labour Ministry, and Denzil Roberts who is the Head of the Department of Fisheries at the Ministry of Agriculture.

It was reported that the surviving fisherman told family members of the three missing men that the vessel started taking in water during the morning of February 19.

Dazzell claimed that he was awoken by the captain sometime after 06:00h to check the boat, when he saw the engine room, ice-hold and ladder were already under water.

At that point, the captain called in to alert Noble House but lost connection whilst talking to them, the survivor related. He further recalled that as the boat sank deeper, they also lost control of the vessel.

The man told the concerned family members that the crew were separated on two sides of the boat – he was with the captain. Dazzell related that the captain instructed him to cut the lifeboat and went inside to get his phone so that he could try calling for help, when the boat capsized and reportedly pinned the three missing men.

The survivor informed relatives that he was in the water for some time before being rescued by another boat. The fisherman claimed that they circled the area for some three hours before heading back to shore.

Upon arrival, he went to Noble House and informed the managers there of what transpired.