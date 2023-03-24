Body washed up at Leguan foreshore identified as overseas-based Guyanese

One week after a body was washed up at the Leguan foreshore in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), it has been identified as that of Roma Dookeran – an overseas-based Guyanese.

Dookeran, formerly of Pert Village, Essequibo Coast, reportedly arrived in Guyana to finalise several business transactions a week prior to the discovery of her body in Leguan.

Police had stated that on Friday last, an unknown caller reported seeing what appeared to be a body at Uniform Beach, Leguan Island.

As a result of that report, Police ranks went to the area, and the body of the female that was washed up on the beach was seen facing upwards. The body was clad only in a black brassiere, with what appeared to be a silver wedding ring on a finger and a silver chain around the neck.

The body was picked up and transported to Parika Stelling. On arrival at the Stelling, the body was checked for marks of violence, and there were black and blue marks between the legs and on the side of her body. Police are continuing their investigations.

