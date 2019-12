A body of an unidentified man was this afternoon pulled out of the Atlantic Ocean in the vicinity of Windsor Forest Seawall, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Commander of Region Three (Essequibo Islands West Demerara), Assistant Police Commissioner Simon McBean told INews that persons in the area notice the body floating in the ocean.

As such, they mobilised a team to pull the body from the ocean.

Police ranks are presently on the scene.