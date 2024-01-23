Body of Venezuelan woman found at Puruni Landing

The body of a Venezuelan national identified as Andrea Herazo was on Friday last discovered in a room near a popular night spot at Puruni Landing, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The woman’s body was transported to the Bartica Hospital’s mortuary. The circumstances surrounding the death of the woman remain unknown but according to Regional Commander, Dion Moore, the investigation is active.

He also confirmed that two persons were arrested but were subsequently released.

Despite their release, Moore emphasised that the case remains ‘open,’ and the police are actively pursuing leads to uncover the truth behind Herazo’s demise.

