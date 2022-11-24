Body of US tourist who went missing in Rupununi found

Two days after he went missing during a fishing expedition in the Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo), authorities have found the body of US tourist Thomas Carsten Jr.

The body is currently being transported to Lethem, Commander Raphael Rose told this publication.

The US tourist had gone missing on Tuesday during a fishing trip in the Rupununi River. He was in a boat with several other tourists when it capsized.

In a statement on the matter on Wednesday, Tourism Minister Oneidge Walrond urged that persons ensure their tours and tour operators are approved by the Guyana Tourism Authority. The Minister warned that tours that are not approved often do not have the necessary safety systems and protocols in place.

Just last month, a Brooklyn cop vacationing in Guyana went missing while swimming in Orinduik Falls. His body was subsequently recovered near the popular tourist site.