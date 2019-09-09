Body of unidentified man found on roadway

The body of an unidentified man was earlier today found lying along the Orangstein Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE)

The discovery was made at about 9:30h by passersby who immediately contacted the Police.

At the time of the discovery, the man was dressed in a blue and white stripe jersey and a pair of long black pants.

According to police sources, the body bore no marks of violence. The body was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting proper identification and post mortem.

Investigations are ongoing.