Body of newborn infant found floating at De Willem koker

An newborn infant was reportedly discovered floating at the De Willem koker, West Coast Demerara on Saturday afternoon by residents in the area.

Based on information received, persons in the area noticed the body floating in a trench which leads to the koker and upon inspection determined that the dead infant was a boy.

According to information received, his umbilical cord was still attached.

When contacted, ranks of D Division (West Bank Demerara/East Bank Essequibo) were unaware of the situation.

However, it is expected that an investigation will be launched.