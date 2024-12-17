Body of missing man found at Victoria Seawall

The body of 26-year-old Akeem Bruce, who was reported missing over the weekend, was discovered on Monday afternoon at the Victoria seawall, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Bruce, a resident of Lot 277, Block 20, Haslington New Scheme, ECD was last seen alive at his home on Friday.

Family members had been frantically searching for him over the weekend, but their efforts ended in tragedy with the discovery of his body on Monday afternoon.

Since the discovery, police have not issued any statement regarding the case.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding Bruce’s disappearance and untimely death are ongoing.

