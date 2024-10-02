Body of missing Guyanese fisherman found in Suriname

The body of a fisherman who was reported missing on Monday has been found on the bank of a river in Suriname on Tuesday.

The dead man is Neezam Jawar, 20, who had been working and living in neighbouring Suriname for the past two years. He is formerly of Adelphi New Area, East Canje, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Family members say they were told that he fell off a fishing boat near Paramaribo.

According to the now-dead man’s brother, Akram, he learned of the incident through a social media post.

He said he then tried to reach out to one of his brother’s associates and was told that Neezam drowned.

The dead man’s foster mother, Indira Gooroocharan explained that they were able to speak with the boat captain and several other persons but not much information was provided.

“They don’t have any family in Suriname, he was just over there with friends and then he start to work on the fishing boat… The captain got the brother’s number and called him and told us that they are trying to look for him but we can’t locate him… after that we are still trying to figure out what really happened. All they told us is that he went to check on the fishing net and that is how he fell off. So we really don’t know what it is over there,” the woman revealed.

“Today they said they found him on a sand bank. We are still not sure about that – that is just what they are telling us.”

The body was reportedly identified by a Surinamese woman known to Jawar.

According to Deowattie Nowrang, her son left Guyana in 2022, and had not returned since. She said she spoke with him last week and he had promised to come for Christmas.

