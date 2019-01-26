Body of missing Essequibo man found in Better Hope rice field

The decomposing body of a missing man was found in a rice field in Better Hope, on the Essequibo Coast.

According to information reaching this publication, the body, identified by Police as 56-year-old Frederick Riley, was discovered at about 06:00h on Saturday by 22-year-old Zakir Fazil of Better Hope, Essequibo Coast as he was about to tend to his animals.

He reported that a putrid scent was coming from a rice field behind his home, about 40 feet away from the public road, and when he investigated and discovered the remains.

According to Fazil, he quickly raised an alarm and residents who lived nearby went to the scene and determined that that the decomposing body was that of a human being.

The police were immediately contacted and after conducting their investigations were able to determine that the body was that of Riley also calked Jkee of Dartmouth Village, Essequibo Coast who went missing on January, 16, 2019.

Riley’s body was also positively identified by a close relative by means of his clothing and was taken to the Onderneeming Funeral Home where it is currently awaiting an autopsy.

Police investigations are still ongoing.