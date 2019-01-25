Body of missing boat captain recovered

The partially decomposed body of a captain who went missing after the boat in which he was travelling capsized in the vicinity of the Essequibo River on Monday last has been recovered.

The body of Junior Benjamin of Fairview Village, Kurupukari, Upper Essequibo River, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was recovered by Police ranks at approximately 16:00h on Thursday in the vicinity of Levi Falls, Siparuni River.

The incident had led to an investigation by Police in ‘E’ (Linden- Kwakwani) and ‘F’ (Interior locations) Divisions.

According to information from Police, at approximately 14:00h on Monday, Benjamine along with three other men left Mabura in a boat when it encounter mechanical issues and subsequently capsized. The boat was heading to Ewing Backdam when the incident occurred.

The Guyana Times understands that the three other occupants reportedly swam to safety but when checks were made for Benjamin, he was nowhere in sight.

‘E’ Divisional Commander Linden Lord had stated that Police attached to the Mabura Police Station only received information about the incident a few hours later. Benjamin was laid to rest.