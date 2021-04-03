Body of missing 15-Y-O boy found floating at Onderneeming Beach

The body of 15-year-old Adyemi Stephen was this morning found floating between some rocks on the western side of the Onderneeming Beach, where he had gone missing on Thursday.

According to the police, the teenager’s body was found around 06:38h by his father who along with others had been searching for him since he went down under the water while swimming with friends two days ago.

Stephen’s body is at the Suddie Hospital Mortuary awaiting a PME.

It was reported that the former Abrams Zuil Secondary School student and along with some of his school friends went to hang out at the home of another 15-year-old classmate of Onderneeming.

At about 13:00hrs, they all went to the Onderneeming beach where Azeez and three other friends went into the river.

However, the current was strong, causing the students to start screaming for help.

The students who were not in the water scrambled to assist their friends who were crying for help.

They managed to pull three of those in the water to safety.

However, Azeez reportedly went underwater was not seen anywhere in the river.