The body of Christopher Basdeo, 14, who was reported missing several days ago, was found aback the Parfait Harmonie Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Basdeo, who attended the Goed Fortuin Secondary School, had left home on Wednesday, October 16, to visit a friend but never returned home.

The teen’s mother, Debbie Basdeo confirmed to INews that her son’s body was found a short distance from their home at Parfait Harmonie.

Police are investigating.