Body of man found in Sophia drain

Police in Georgetown have reported the discovery of an unidentified male body in a drain along Black and White Road at ‘D’ Field Sophia on Wednesday (January 22, 2025) at approximately 14:15h.

The victim is a male of East Indian descent. Preliminary investigations revealed no visible signs of violence.

The body was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where it was formally pronounced dead and subsequently, the remains were taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, pending identification and a post-mortem examination.

