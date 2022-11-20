Body of Linden boat captain found

The body of Elick Alexander, the 55-year-old boat captain of Silver City, Wismar, who was allegedly pushed overboard by two passengers, was recovered this morning in Linden, Region.

According to reports, the Alexander’s body was found in the vicinity of the ‘I LOVE LINDEN’ sign at about 10:00h today.

Police had previously reported that sometime around 01:00h on Saturday, two male passengers, whom they say appeared to be of unsound mind, boarded Alexander’s boat at Mackenzie and while crossing the Demerara River – about 40 feet off the Wismar shore – they allegedly ‘pushed’ the captain overboard and escaped in the vessel.

The matter was reported to the Police and ranks conducted an aerial search using a

drone during which the boat was found in the vicinity of Spieghtland.

The boat was then brought to shore along with the two suspects – 25-year-old Brian Hermanstyne and 24-year-old Elden Hermanstyne, both of Mackenzie, Linden – who were arrested and taken to the Wismar Police Station.

Searches were conducted for Alexander’s body, but it was not found until this morning.