Body of Leguan farmer washes ashore

Police are currently investigating the death of 69-year-old farmer, George Dove of La Bagatelle Leguan Island.

The dead man’s body was around 06:45h seen floating between rocks in the Atlantic Ocean in the vicinity of LA Bagatelle Leguan Island.

Based on information reaching this publication, Dove’s body was retrieved with multiple abrasions from the water. It is suspected that injuries were received while the body was bracing the rocks.

The man’s wife 49-year-old Ann Ramroach Singh, a security guard, told investigators that she last heard from her husband on November 20, 2018, after he left home for his farm at Parika back dam, where, she said, he would spend 2 to 3 weeks and return home.

She also claimed that he is an alcoholic and never had problems with anyone.

The body was taken to Leguan Mortuary where it is currently awaiting an autopsy.