Body of Lance Corporal found in Puruni River

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

The body of Lance Corporal Batson was found at about 14:00 hrs today (2025-02-20), about one hundred yards from where the incident occurred in the Puruni River. A search party comprising four boats and twelve persons conducted searches for the body.

The body was examined, photographed, and documented by a Police rank who noted that the body was found face up, in a bloated state near the riverbank, surrounded by debris. The body was clad in black socks on the feet, black GPF-issued long pants secured by a black-coloured belt, and a tactical black-coloured vest over a short-sleeved police shirt, under which was a black jersey. His GPF-issued firearm was found in his waist (the same was collected and secured).

