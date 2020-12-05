Body of infant found floating in WCD canal

Police are investigating the discovery of an infant’s body which was found floating in a canal at Crane Squatting Area, West Coast Demerara.

The body, which measures twelve inches in length, was discovered naked, floating with the face upwards and the left hand missing, according to police reports.

Ranks on the scene escorted the body to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), where it was formally declared dead by a doctor on duty.

It was then taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem.

Investigations are ongoing.