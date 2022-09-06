Body of fisherman struck by lightning found

The body of Narine Chandredeo, the 28-year-old fisherman who went missing in the Berbice River during a lightning storm, has been found.

At about 11:15hrs today, police ranks were informed of a body found at the Dantzig Seawall at Mahaicony. The discovery was made by an engineer of the Ministry of Public Works who was conducting an inspection at the said site.

The man’s body was positively identified by his cousin based on the tattoos on the remains.

However, police said due to the state of decomposition of the corpse, they were unable to determine whether there were any marks of violence on the body.

A post-mortem will be conducted.

Chandredeo went missing on Thursday last whilst he and two crew members were fishing in the Berbice River.

The freak accident occurred in the vicinity of Albion in the Berbice River whilst three men were in a small fishing vessel during a lightning storm.

Reports are that the lightning destroyed the hat which Chandredeo was wearing at the time. The part which remained was handed over to the police.

The two surviving fishermen told investigators that they carried out a search immediately after the incident, but had difficulties doing so due to the darkness of the night.

Chandredeo leaves to mourn his wife and his two children, ages 2 and 6.