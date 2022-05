The body of a 61-year-old fisherman was on Tuesday afternoon fished out of a canal at Number 66 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

He has been identified as Deonarine Balram of Number 65 Village, Corentyne.

The discovery was made by a sluice attendant who then informed another individual who was able to identify the man.

As such, the family was contacted.

Investigations are ongoing.