Body of estate worker fished out of Canje River

The body of a Rosehall Estate worker was on Friday morning fished out of the Canje River.

The man has since been identified as 51-year-old Nohar Singh of Betsy Ground, East Canje, Region Six. He had reportedly gone missing on Wednesday.

Details surrounding the disappearance of the man are still unknown. However, police have detained several persons as they investigate the matter.

According to the man’s wife, Donna Persaud, he left home on Wednesday saying that he was going up the river with friends to catch hassa.

According to the woman, the men who he left with returned on Thursday stating that Singh was missing.

Reports are that the man did not respond to calls for him and during a mini-search he was not seen.

The crew then decided to go and report the developments to family members.

Only recently, police had conducted searches on the homes on some of the crew members for illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, the now dead man’s wife said she tried to stop her husband from making the trip.

“I told him that he has his work at the estate, don’t go back to the creek and he nah hear. I talk to him and take away his bag and his long boots. I fight with he in the house and he tell me that he still going to the creek because he going and catch some hassa and I tell him that I don’t want fish to eat – we want to see you out here in front of we eyesight. I know how he stay and I know that he like drink.”

According to the 51-year-old woman, they made a report to the police on Thursday evening of the missing man and a search party went up river and discovered the body at about 1:30hrs on Friday in the vicinity of Black Bush Polder.

However, it was not until about 11:30hrs that the body was brought out.

