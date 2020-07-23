Body of Corentyne youth found in river at Kaburi

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old man whose body was this morning fished out of a river at Kaburi, Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni).

Roger Alert of Brighton Village, Corentyne is suspected to have drowned but family members are demanding a thorough investigation.

The young man had travelled to Region Seven on Monday to overlook his father’s mining operations at Kaburi. He was expected to spend one week after arriving at the site on Monday.

On Tuesday, his father, Rolston, left him in charge of the dredging operation to come to Georgetown to conduct some business. The father was slated to return today.

However, yesterday afternoon, family members received information that the young man had disappeared in a river at Kaburi.

Hi sister Rochelle says initial reports suggested that her brother and two friends were swimming when he disappeared under the water.

But family members were also told that Alert and his two friends were in a boat when it capsized, causing them to fall into the water.

Rochelle says the family is puzzled since Alert was a good swimmer.

There are reports that no marks were seen on the body when it was initially examined. However, a postmortem will be performed.

Alert’s death has hit the family very hard at this point in time. According to Rochelle their mother died four years ago.

The father had been operating the business at Kaburi for the past five years. It was not the first time Alert was left to overlook the operations. Police are investigating.